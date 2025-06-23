Robert “Bob” Stephen Harr, Sr., 70, died Thursday, June 5, 2025, at St. Luke’s Hospice House.

He was born January 1, 1955, to Dr. and Mrs. John L. Harr and was crowned “Little King New Year” by the Maryville Daily Forum.

He graduated from Maryville High School in 1973 and Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, in 1977.

In 1981, he married Paula. She survives of the home.

Mr. Harr’s banking career spanned 40+ years.

Visitation will be held at 1 pm, with the memorial services at 2 pm, Sunday, June 22 at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Lenexa, KS. A celebration of life will follow at Milburn Country Club.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Luke’s Hospice House, 3516 Summit, KC MO 64111 or Healing House Kansas City, 4505 St. John Avenue, KC MO 64123.

