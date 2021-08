While people are attending or participating in the Blood, Sweat and Gears Car and Truck Show starting at 10:30 am, Saturday, August 14, they can partake of a fundraising meal for the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville.

To register for the show, contact Dakota Beemer at 660.562.2900. Pre-registration is $15, day of it is $20.