With the cancellations caused by coronavirus (COVID-19), one thing that remains vitally important is local blood drives to keep the supply available.

Community Blood Center (CBC) is calling on healthy blood and platelet donors and community partners to help strengthen the region’s blood supply by maintaining their calendar of upcoming blood drives.

“Blood drives are taking place as scheduled, unless the hosts cancel,” Outreach and Communications Coordinator Chelsey Smith said. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen mass cancellations of blood drives and to date have lost over 3,000 units of blood products.”

Blood drives supply 75 percent of the donations in the area. Blood is a critical component of emergency preparedness because blood is perishable, and the supply must be constantly replenished. The blood that’s on the shelf today is the blood that will save lives in an emergency.

“Our staff members are trained in universal precautions to help prevent the risk of spreading infections,” Smith said. “Additionally, we are taking extra precautions to disinfect tables and donor beds in between each use and to space out chairs and beds whenever possible to avoid unnecessary contact.”

It’s important to know that donating blood is safe. As always, people are not eligible to donate if they’re experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms. Donors are encouraged to refrain from donating or attending a blood drive if they have traveled to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, as defined by the CDC, or come into contact with anyone who has a confirmed cased of COVID-19.

As of March 18, area blood drives still scheduled are:

• Maryville Community Blood Drive, 11 am to 7 pm, Tuesday, March 31 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville. For more information, contact Evie Church at 660.582.2671.

• Conception Community, 1:30 to 6:30 pm, Wednesday, April 15 at the St. Columba Learning Center, 311 Roosevelt Street, Conception Jct. For more information, contact Colette Null at 660.944.2316.

• West Nodaway, 2 to 7 pm, Monday, April 20 at the American Legion Building, Main Street, Burlington Jct. For more information, contact Nicki Honan at 660.725.3317.

If individuals are interested in donating at the Community Blood Center office, the address is 3122 Frederick Boulevard, St. Joseph. Hours are 7 am to 7 pm, Monday through Thursday, and 7 am to 4 pm, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“The hours are subject to change,” CBC representative Betty Tinker said. “Please call 816.232.6791 before going to the center if you are from outside of St. Joseph.”