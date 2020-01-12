West Nodaway junior Tyler Blay shot his 1,000th point during the January 7 game against the North Nodaway Mustangs. He was congratulated by this year’s coaches to his right, Cole Thompson, Cole Crawford, Brandon Phipps and last year’s coaches to his left; Kolton Jones and Dylan Hagey. Coach Phipps said, “Blay is one of the hardest-working guys around and that is a compliment. I have been around a lot of athletes in my life and at Northwest. He shows up day in and day out and never misses a day. I’m so proud of him.” Blay wanted to thank his teammates and coaches throughout the years as well as his dad for always taking him to the gym.