The city council of Burlington Jct. met on July 9 with a shorter agenda to address due to an extra meeting held June 25 where the council adopted the town’s 2019-20 budget.

The budget expenses included the same amount for Alliance work as this past year, however, the contract states a three percent annual increase, which Mayor Jason Plymell noted will need to be addressed.

Other financials presented by City Secretary Angie Lightner included ball field construction invoices paid, applications are being submitted for three more grants, the 2018-19 year ended with no balance.

She also noted there were 233 water invoices sent with 46 shut-offs and eight disconnects.

Lightner provided an update of present and upcoming projects. There are still 54 surveys needed yet, seven properties have been mowed by a city contractor and more bids are being received for the audit. The council approved the propane contract of 1,000 gallons at $1.259 per gallon with MFA Oil.

Dennis Chitwood presented the Alliance report. The reported noted this past month had flushed hydrants multiple times, no issues with waste or water lines. There is a plan to have a smoke test in September and the crew has been doing ditching and street prep on north end of town. It was also noted a security system was purchased for the park with aid from the Blazers and the school and a $2,500 donation was received from IAMO for Clarinda Street where traffic goes to the park.

He told the average daily pumping of water was 41,600 gallons in June with 896,323 gallons sold. Due to extra flushing there was an actual water loss of 9 percent.

The mayor and secretary reviewed the distribution of nuisance letters for tall grass and junk. It was decided if improvements are not made to three properties by July 15, then letters will be sent out to the residents or property owners.