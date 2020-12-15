The Burlington Jct. City Council talked about possible options to improve the tests taken at the town’s sewer lagoon during the December 8 meeting.

Schulte Engineering & Consulting, Platte City, representatives Roy Adams and Ron Hochreiter gave the council information about a product they have to provide better test results for DNR. The product called Lagoon Masters will allow the city to meet the discharge permit requirements. The cost was estimated at $160,000 to 200,000. Hochreiter recommended a lease-purchase process. The council explained the city has qualified for a grant that could be used also. The installation and DNR approval could take up to 15 months.

City Clerk Angie Lightner gave the financial report noting $11,400 was set aside for November to go toward future debt payment. She also spoke about the recent audit field work that was done in one day and will be sent to the state by December 31.

Lightner explained a new debit credit service, Court Money, Marion, IL, with the operating costs to picked up by the city client. Approved.

The maintenance report was given by Scott Conn, foreman, who told about cutting operation of water plant over the weekend. Progress is being made with the number of hours of production. The crew along with Mayor Dean Kelly cleaned the solar cells at the water plant, which was hoped to prompt savings but instead at a loss of $3,800 for the past six years. More communication is trying to be made with the company over repair issues.

Conn continued by reporting the distribution system had a new hookup, a new meter change out, and he recommended the meters be estimated during below freezing weather as opening the meter box could break the meter.

He also shared there is an asphalt company that has a product which would potentially work for street repair during winter months similar to what MoDOT has. More information will be retrieved by Conn. He reported playground equipment at the park was vandalized and will need to be removed.

Other business:

• Council agreed if a resident moves within the town in a middle of a month, the water bill would be charged one minimum.

• Repair to a city pickup was authorized to be done by the company can do the work the quickest.

• Christmas bonuses were approved for the city employees.

• Approved the ordinance, which originated from Missouri Municipal League, addressing the tiny house, mobile home new law’s first reading. Lightner is going to request the city attorney to put additional verbage about a grandfather clause and any improvements would need to be brought up to new code.

• Another ordinance speaking to parking on the street during snow removal or street repair that include a fine and jail term for violations was approved with two readings. Council directed Kelly to enforce the ordinance.

There was much discussion about the enforcement of laws including livestock within the city.