Binia Arcine Force Schneider died Monday, March 7, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Sealy, TX.

She was born December 1, 1938, in Maryville, to Virgil Force and Marceline Emerson. She was a 1958 graduate of Maryville High School. She lived in Maryville for many years until moving to the Atlanta, GA area in the early 60s. She resided in Georgia until she moved to her permanent home in Texas in the late 80s.

A graveside service will be held at 10 am, Saturday, July 2 at the Miriam Cemetery in Maryville. All are welcome to come and celebrate her life with us.

Memorial donations may be made to an animal charity of your choice.