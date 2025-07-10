Billye McCrary, RN, BSN, 75, died Monday, July 7, 2025 at the Village Care Center, Maryville.

Billye Sue Belcher was born June 29, 1950 to W. Ervin Jr. and Dorothy May Belcher in Maryville.

She attended Maryville R-II Schools, and graduated with the class of 1968. She attended nursing school at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK, graduating in 1971.

On October 19, 1984, she married Ron McCrary in Miami, OK.

Mrs. McCrary returned to St. Francis Hospital in Maryville and served there 47 years in nursing and various administrative roles. She also served as an instructor at the Northwest Technical School of Practical Nursing.

She was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother in-law, Columbus and Marie McCrary; brother-in-law, Jerry McCrary; sister-in-law, Dorothy McCrary; nephew, Jason Melnick.

She is survived by her husband, Ron, of the home; son, Holt McCrary; grandchildren, Tinley, Damien and Luna, all of Maryville; brother, Steve and wife, Marianna, Joplin; sisters-in-law, Rosie Weatherman, and Joyce McCrary, St. Joseph; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm, Tuesday, July 15 at Price Funeral Home. Burial will be in Miriam Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 pm, Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to St. Francis Foundation, New Nodaway Humane Society or Three Rivers Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.