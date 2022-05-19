William “Bill” Arthur Young, 76, Pickering, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at his residence in Pickering.

He was born June 7, 1945, in Lebanon, to Arthur Dean Young and Lillie Allma Knowles. He graduated from Bedford, IA, High School in 1963.

In September 1965, he married Linda Kneedler. They later divorced. On November 13, 1981, he married Linda Wallace Degase in Sheridan.

Funeral services were held Monday, May 16 at the United Methodist Church, Pickering, with Chaplain Sandra Davis officiating.

Inurnment was in the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be directed to the William Young Memorial.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda.