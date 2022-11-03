William Charles “Bill” Taylor, 65, Hopkins, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home.

He was born April 6, 1957, in Maryville, to Don and Winnie Ballard Taylor. He graduated from North Nodaway High School in Hopkins and attended Northwest Missouri State University.

On February 9, 1980, he married Beverly Ann Murphy in Hopkins. She preceded him in death December 1, 2006.

Mr. Taylor had worked at Deluxe in Maryville and formerly worked for the railroad, and a factory in Corning, IA

Funeral services will be at 10 am, Saturday, November 5, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, on Friday, November 4 at the Bram Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

