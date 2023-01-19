Billy Eugene “Bill” Hall, 87, Ravenwood, formerly of Maryville, died Monday, January 16, 2023, at the KU Medical Center, Kansas City, KS.

He was born February 19, 1935, in Sheridan, to Henry Leroy “Roy” and Myrtle Grace Scott Hall.

He graduated from the Parnell High School.

On February 9, 2008, he married Ronde Susan Wermerskirchen at the Denver Baptist Church, Denver.

Mr. Hall served in the US Army and was stationed in France. He was a plumber in Grant City, until 1966. He relocated to Sedalia, and was an agent for Ozark National Life Insurance Company for many years. He was also in mobile home sales.

Mr. Hall’s body has been cremated. Memorial services will be at 11 am, Tuesday, January 24 at the Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Monday, January 23 at the Bram Funeral Home. The burial with full military rites will be later in the Isadora Cemetery, with the date and time to be announced.

Memorials are suggested to the Ravenwood Christian Church, or the Isadora Cemetery Association.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.