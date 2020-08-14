Billie Dean “Bill” Fisher, 87, Bethany, formerly of Maryville, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Harrison County Community Hospital.

He was born August 15, 1932, in Lincoln, NE, to Willie and Hazel Katheryn Weir Fisher. He was a graduate of College View High School, Lincoln, NE.

On May 27, 1956, he married Patricia Farr in Lincoln, NE. On May 2, 1999, he married Janice Pettit in Gallatin.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.

Mr. Fisher’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. There will be no visitation or service held.

