By Dustin Henggeler

Starting off the season with two shutout losses wasn’t easy, but Maryville Baseball Coach Carson Riedel knew his team was capable of more. That was proven April 1 when Maryville went four innings against East Buchanan, winning 18-3 and putting the mercy rule into motion.

“I knew once we got the bats going we’d be able to keep them up,” Riedel said. “I even joked to one of the players when we scored that first run how it was nice to get over that hurdle.”

After a scoreless first inning for both teams, East Buchanan started things off with two early runs in the top of the second. The Spoofhounds responded with 20 batters in the bottom of the inning, completely cycling through their lineup twice on their way to 13 runs to make it 13-2 into the third inning.

Read the rest of Dustin’s story and see more photos in the 4/4 printed edition.