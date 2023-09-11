On Wednesday, September 13, Missouri State Parks representatives will be at Big Lake State Park to provide information and answer questions that the public might have.

The open house-style public meeting will be from 6 to 7 pm at Camper Cabin 4. Big Lake State Park is located at 204 Lake Shore Drive in Craig.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. This informational meeting is being held virtually or in-person to help create two-way communication with the public. The meeting will inform the public on the current status and future plans for the park and offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For more information on the meeting, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/ informational-meetings.