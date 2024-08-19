The 2024 Graham Street Fair theme is “Big Dreams in a Small Town” and will be from August 22 to 25.

Thursday events: Pedal pull begins located on Jackson Street in front of Heritage Smokehouse, 5 pm. Participants are in the following age groups: four to five years; six to seven years; eight to nine years; and 10 to 11 years.

Lawn Mower Drag Races located on the west edge of Graham, registration is at 6 pm, races at 6:30 pm. Gate fee is $3 for ages five and over. The two classes are stock and stock altered, both are 25 horsepower and under. There is a $10 entry fee. Concessions available with proceeds to benefit the Nodaway-Holt R-VII FFA Chapter.

Beer Garden Open, entrance east of Community Building, 7 pm to 12:30 am.

Friday events: Craft Show at the Fire Station. Entries submitted 4 to 6 pm; judging at 6 pm; exhibits open afterwards. Also exhibited Saturday. Limit of three entries per person per category, hobby items only, must not have been displayed previously at the Graham Street Fair. Entries and prize money should be picked up between 5 and 5:30 pm on Saturday.

The Flower Show is at the Fire Station, entries from 4 to 6 pm, judging at 6 pm. Entries displayed Friday and Saturday. Use clear glass bottles for single specimen entries. Entries and prize money should be picked up between 5 and 6 pm, Saturday.

Agriculture Display; Produce Display; and Canned Goods at the Fire Station, entries from 4 to 6 pm, judging at 6 pm. Entries displayed Friday and Saturday. Prize money must be claimed Saturday at the Fire Station within an hour of the completion of the parade. Entries should be picked up between 5 and 6 pm, Saturday.

Carnival Open, 5 to 10 pm.

Beer Garden Open, entrance east of Community Building, 5:30 pm to 12:30 am.

Junior Miss Pageant at Graham Community Building, 6 pm. Age divisions are five to six years; seven to eight; nine and 10; and 11 and 12 on the day of the pageant. Candidates must either attend Nodaway-Holt; have a parent living in the Nodaway-Holt school district or have a grandparent living in the Nodaway-Holt school district. Candidates are asked to dress in something nice and age appropriate.

Working Semi Truck Light Show, 9:30 to 10:30 pm, at Graham Seed Building.

Saturday: Children’s Pet Show at the Graham City Park Shelter House, registration at 8:45 am; show at 9 am. Small animals shown by children 14 years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult; all dogs must be on a leash and other pets restrained; this is a judged show; categories are dogs, cats, birds, fowl and others.

Baby Show at the Graham Community building, registration, 9 to 9:30 am; entry fee is $1. Age groups; birth to five months; six to 11 months; 12 to 17 months; 18 to 23 months; two to three years; Little Mr. and Miss Contest is for four to five years. Baby show is open to anyone. Little Mr. and Miss is limited to those living in the Nodaway-Holt School District.

Car Show is at the Union Church parking lot, registration from 9 to 11 am; first place plaque presented at 1 pm.

Antique/Classic Tractor Show; Lawn/Garden Tractor Show; Antique Farm Equipment Show on Jackson Street in front of Heritage Smokehouse; registration is 9:30 pm.

Working Semi Truck show, two blocks north of high school on Taylor Street, registration from 8:30 to 11 am; judging at 11 am; $10 registration fee.

Children’s Parade is two blocks north of the high school, ages 14 and under; registration 1 to 1:30 pm; parade at 1:45 pm.

General Parade following children’s parade, one block west of the Methodist Church, registration 11 am to 1 pm; parade at 2 pm.

Ping Pong Drop, immediately following the parade on Jackson Street in front of Heritage Smokehouse.

Egg Toss after parade each team consists of two players and ping pong drop in front of Heritage Smokehouse. After the parade, Nodaway-Holt FCCLA Ice Cream Social at Graham Community Building; beer garden opens.

Young Entrepreneur Market at Graham Social Center, east entrance. The entrepreneurs who participated in the Children’s Business Fair will be on-hand to sell their creations.

Bathtub Race in front of Heritage Smokehouse, the tub will be furnished and all use the same tub; teams of five people, ages 16 and over, 4 pm.

Barnyard Bingo, tickets can be purchased Friday and Saturday at the booth on Main Street.

Blind Leading the Blind Contest, 4:30 pm.

Cake Walk in front of Heritage Smokehouse sponsored by Nodaway-Holt Junior Class of 2026, 4:30 pm.

Pork Loin Meal sponsored by Graham Lions Club featuring tender pork loin, tasty baked beans and coleslaw at the Graham Community Building, 5:30 pm.

Saturday Night Program, Keeping it Country Live” at the Graham City Park Stage, lawn chairs are welcome, 8 pm.

Raffle Drawing at the Saturday evening program at the Graham City Park.

Sunday events: Limited Stock Garden Tractor Pull at the west edge of Graham, registration is at 10 am; pull begins at 11 am. Hook fee is $10 per pull.

Joe’s Old-Fashioned Fun Carnival will feature four inflatable-style attractions and four carnival rides. A discounted rate pre-sale is underway until Thursday, August 22. Wristbands are $5 off and/or a sheet of 24 tickets is $2 off. At the fair, the wristbands are $20 on Friday, $25 on Saturday, and the ticket sheet is $20. To purchase in advance, contact Erin Medsker at 913.526.4820, Meagan Morrow at 660. 562.0492, Sheri Grasty at 660.935.2525 or Lee Ann Albertson at 816.262.9956.