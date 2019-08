Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County is hosting the annual Glow for Kids Sake 5K and fun run/walk at 8 pm, Saturday, August 24 at the Mosiac Medical Center parking lot. Registration begins at 7:30 pm.

Cost is $25 for adults, $15 for children ages seven to 18, and family four-pack of two adults and two children is $65.

For more information or to register, call 660.562.7981 or lynette@bbbsnodaway.org.