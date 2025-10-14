Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County recognizes and celebrates the continued generosity of the Gary G. Taylor Charitable Trust and the Harry and Helena Messick Charitable Trust, two longtime community partners whose ongoing support has been vital to the organization’s mission.

For years, both trusts have played a key role in helping Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County focus on what matters most: matching children with caring mentors who make a lasting difference in their lives. Their consistent funding has allowed the organization to spend less time chasing dollars and more time building life-changing relationships.

“The Gary G. Taylor Charitable Trust and the Harry and Helena Messick Charitable Trust have been instrumental in sustaining our mission,” said Executive Director Lynette Harbin. “Because of their generosity, we’ve not only been able to connect more children with mentors, but we’ve also been able to give back directly to families through our annual back-to-school supply drive and by providing scholarships to Littles who pursue continuing education.”

The impact of their support continues to ripple across the community; strengthening families, empowering youth and ensuring that more children can thrive with the guidance of a mentor by their side.