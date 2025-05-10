Beverly Ann Walker, 88, Maryville, died Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at Oak Pointe, Maryville.

She was born January 9, 1937, to Lester M. and Alta G. Smith Wilkinson in Parnell. She graduated from Ravenwood High School in 1955.

On November 20, 1955, she married E. Willis Walker at the United Methodist Church in Ravenwood. They enjoyed 61 years together before his death on October 17, 2017. Mrs. Walker was a homemaker. Early in her married life she had been a volunteer nurse at school, a nurse’s aide at St. Francis Hospital and a housekeeper at the former Knotty Pine Motel, all of Maryville.

She was a longtime member of Laura Street Baptist Church in Maryville. She led the vacation bible school at the church for many years and had sung in the choir and taught Sunday school. She was a member of the former ladies’ club, the Gideons, and she had delivered Meals-on-wheels for many years.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, May 9, 2025, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Saturday, May 10 at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the vacation bible school program at Laura Street Baptist Church, 120 S. Laura Street, Maryville, MO, 64468.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.