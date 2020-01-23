Beverly Sue Jackson, 87, Maryville, died Monday, January 20, 2020, at Oak Pointe, Maryville.

She was born February 3, 1932, in Barnard, to Opha M. and Hazel V. Thompson Crawford. She attended grade school at Trego and graduated from Graham High School.

On May 11, 1952, she married Doyle E. Jackson. He preceded her in death February 27, 2001.

Services will be at 2 pm, Friday, January 24 at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. Burial will be in Nodaway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, January 23 at Laura Street Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Partners in St. Joseph.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.