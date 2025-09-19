Beverly F. Garrett, 89, Maryville, died Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born October 12, 1935, to Oral W. and Evelyn J. Dowden Porter in Maryville. She was a 1953 graduate of Horace Mann High School. She graduated from Northwest Missouri State College, Maryville, receiving a degree in elementary education, specializing in early childhood.

On January 26, 1955, she married Gordon B. Garrett. He preceded her in death on October 6, 2023.

Mrs. Garrett was a member of the First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Rosanna Chapter Eastern Star, Modern Managers and Missouri State Teachers Association.

Services will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, September 20 at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville. Burial will be at Nodaway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, September 19 at the church.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church or Health Emergency Lifeline Program.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.