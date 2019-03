Bettye Alice Silkett, 84, Savannah, died March 9, 2019, at LaVerna Village in Savannah.

Funeral services were March 13 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Burial followed in Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mid-City Excellence, 604 S. 20th St., St. Joseph, MO 64507.

Arrangements were under the direction of Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.