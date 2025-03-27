Betty Lucille Frazier Wilkinson, 89, of Maryville, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving daughters by her side on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Betty was born on August 31, 1935, in McFall, to Lorene Kariker Jones and Clarence Franklin Frazier. On December 7, 1950, Betty was united in marriage to William Russell Wilkinson at the Albany Christian Church. She has resided in Maryville, for the past 21 years and previously lived in Grant City.

Betty was baptized and a member of the Christian Church in Grant City, MO. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother and loved to spend time with her family and friends. She enjoyed dancing to country music, spent many hours making ornaments, afghans and Christmas cookies and candy for all her family. She loved to travel, work in her flower beds and mow the yard, even into her 80s.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Russell Wilkinson; an infant brother; an infant son; a son-in-law Dan (Tank) Parman; a grandson, Timothy Daniel Parman; and a stepbrother Kenneth Stephens.

Survivors include three daughters, Pam Parman, Denver, MO; Carolyn (Mike) Hardy, Maryville; and Linda Guess, Maryville; grandchildren, Keven (Jayla) Parman, Kortnee Blankenship, Tonya Hardy, Tony (Amy) Hardy, Tylor (Allison) Hardy, Ryan (Andrea) Guess, Keaton (Debbie) Guess, and Jaclyn (Zach) Hendricks; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Parman, Addison (Dakota) Hess, Bella and Cree Blankenship, Colton and Paige Hardy, Milo and Grayson Hardy, Rowan Guess, Jayden and Jentry Hendricks and Owen Guess; great-great grandchild, Krue Hess; one sister, Diana Mae Frazier Hughes; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside memorial services and inurnment were March 23, 2025, at the Allendale Cemetery, Allendale, next to her husband.

Memorial gifts may be made to Aseracare Hospice, 102 South 5th Street, Suite 215, St. Joseph, MO 64501.

Arrangements: Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, MO