Elizabeth “Betty” Swagerty, 90, Maryville, died Sunday, March 23, 2025, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born November 8,1934, to Cornelius and Elizabeth O’Connor McManus in Clyde. She attended six years at St. Benedict’s school in Clyde, and two years at Fairview school at Stanberry. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1952.

On December 31, 1955, she married Harold Swagerty.

Mrs. Swagerty worked for Glidden Paint retail store as office manager for 31 years in Omaha, NE. She retired in 1996 and moved to Maryville.

Mass of Christian burial was Thursday, March 27, at St. Gregory Catholic Church, Maryville. Inurnment was in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials may be made to the New Nodaway Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at meierhoffer.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.