Betty Jean Spire, 74, Conception Jct., formerly of Clyde, died Thursday, August 28, 2025, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born June 7, 1951, to Ruby Graham in Osceola, IA. She was raised by her grandparents, Arno and Helen Burk Graham, on a farm near Murray, IA, and graduated from Clarke Community High School, Osceola in 1969.

On June 20, 1970, she married William Victor “Bill” Spire, Jr. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Maryville. He preceded her in death in 2021.

The couple owned Spire Repair in Conception Jct. and together operated the family business until retirement in 2017.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, September 2 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. Burial was in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

