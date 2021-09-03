Elizabeth “Betty Jo” Lewis, 89, Kansas City, formerly of Maryville, died Monday, August 23, 2021, at McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff in Kansas City.

She was born December 7, 1931, in King City, to Lawrence and Helen Lynch Freeman. She was a 1949 graduate of Hopkins High School.

Graveside memorial service will be at 2 pm, Thursday, September 2 at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

