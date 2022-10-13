Betty Pauline Boulting Dykes, 83, Albany, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Pine View Manor in Stanberry.

She was born March 23, 1939, in Gentry County, to Leo and Grace Owens Boulting.

On December 27, 1959, she married Kenneth M . Dykes. He preceded her in death July 25, 1998.

Mrs. Dykes was a farmwife. She worked for Albany Head Start, Stanberry Cap Factory, Family Guidance Center, Noma Lights, and served as Gentry County Assessor for 12 years.

Funeral services were Tuesday, October 11 at the Albany First Baptist Church. Burial was in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences may be left at robersonpolleychapel.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Roberson Polley Chapel.