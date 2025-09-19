Betty Joan David, 93, Maryville, formerly of Fairfax, died Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at Parkdale Manor Care Center in Maryville.

She was born in rural Holt County, near Mound City, to Lester L. and Claudia Adkison Davis. She attended high school in Mound City.

On August 14, 1948, she married Earl David Jr. He preceded her in death in 2002.

Mrs. David was the co-owner of the Dairy Diner in Fairfax, for over 25 years.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Fairfax Christian Church.

Mrs. David’s body has been cremated. Memorial services were held at 4 pm, Thursday, September 18 at the Fairfax Christian Church. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 pm prior to the service. A private family inurnment will be in English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax.

Memorials may be given to Asera Care Hospice, 301 East Price Avenue, Savannah, MO 64485.

Online condolences may be left at andrewshannfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the care of the Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax/Craig.