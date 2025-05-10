Betty Jane Baker, 96, Maryville, died Saturday, May 3, 2025, at her home.

She was born March 30, 1929, to William H. and Ruby E. Williamson Underwood in Sweet Springs. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1947. She received her bachelor’s degree in education followed by her master’s degree in education both from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On December 21, 1947, she married Earl Henry Baker. He preceded her in death on September 30, 1999.

Mrs. Baker was a physical education teacher at Eugene Field Elementary, Maryville until her retirement.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Maryville, and the Levi and Lace Square Dance Club. She was a volunteer for Road to Recovery, Meals on Wheels, St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary and a food sample demonstrator at Hy-Vee.

Services will be at 1 pm, Saturday, May 10 at the First Baptist Church of Maryville. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Earl H. Baker Scholarship at Northwest Foundation or the First Baptist Church of Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.