Betty Ann Adams, 79, Maryville, died Friday, August 15, 2025, at Village Care Center, Maryville.

She was born December 10, 1945, to Theodore and Velma Feken Ballantyne, in Westhope, ND. She graduated in 1963 from Westhope High School, Westhope.

On October 2, 1967, she married Ralph E. Adams in Minot, ND. He preceded her in death on February 5, 2018.

Mrs. Adams worked as a nurse’s aide at Village Care Center, Maryville, for many years.

Graveside service will be at 10 am, Saturday, August 23, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Miami, FL 33134.

