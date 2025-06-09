Bernard Francis “Bernie” Runde, 91, Parnell, died Sunday, June 1, 2025, at his home.

He was born May 7, 1934, to John H. and Matilda E. Ginther Runde in Stanberry. He was a 1952 graduate of Parnell High School.

On September 6, 1958, he married Mary E. Protzman in Conception. She preceded him in death October 28, 2010.

Mr. Runde served in the US Army, spending time in Okinawa, Japan. He was a lifelong farmer.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council #1931 and the American Legion Post 528. He served several years for the Federal Land Bank and as a Worth County FSA committee member.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am, Saturday, June 7 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Rosary will be at 6 pm, Friday, June 6 at the church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8 pm.

Memorials may be made in care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville, to be used for future agricultural scholarships.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.