Bernard Joseph Riley, 86, Maryville, died Monday, August 25, 2025, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born August 13, 1939 in Ravenwood to Thomas and Vivian King Riley. He was raised on the three-generation Riley family farm where his grandparents, John and Anna Riley, had been early settlers.

On June 20, 1964, he married Sharon Luke. They moved to the farm in 1966 where they raised their family.

Mr. Riley served his country with the US Army National Guard in Maryville from 1958–65. He worked for Allison Concrete in Stanberry, delivered Falstaff Beer for Jim Vawter, and owned the Palm’s Bar in Maryville from 1963–66. He was a farmer, raising cattle and hay, and worked as a union carpenter for 37 years with Grace Construction and Lehr Construction, St. Joseph.

He was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, a 40-year member of Tri-C American Legion Post 464, Conception Jct., and since 1989, a member of the Maryville Bearcat Fraternal Order of Eagles, serving in many offices including state president and south-central regional president. He was inducted into the Missouri State FOE Hall of Fame in 2023 and received the Missouri State FOE Lifetime Achievement Award in 2025.

A parish and family Rosary will be held at 4:30 pm, Sunday, August 31 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, followed by a FOE memorial. The visitation will continue from 5:30 to 7 pm.

The Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am, Monday, September 1 at St. Gregory’s. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception. The service will be live-streamed through the church.

Memorials are suggested to the diabetes education program with Deby Hull at Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville, the Midwest Transplant Network, or the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease in St. Joseph.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhomemaryville.com.

Services are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.