Bernard Edward Gast, 87, died Thursday, December 4, 2025.

He was born in Leavenworth, KS, to Francis Joseph Gast and Mary Elizabeth Gast. He graduated from Jarbalo High School, Leavenworth in 1957.

On November 15, 1958, he married Mary Letha McEvoy. They divorced in 1993.

Mr. Gast had a lifelong career as a farmer in Burlington Jct. His contributions to agriculture were recognized when he was named part of the Outstanding Farm Family of Nodaway County in 1970 and received the Missouri State Farm Management recognition in 1985.

He was a member of the Army Reserves. He was an active participant in the Burlington Jct. Fire Department and was a board member and president at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church. He served on the Community Betterment Board and was a member of the Kiwanis.

Funeral services were held December 10 at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

