Berdella May (Larsen) Wehrmacher passed away peacefully at 98 years seven months.

She was born April 23, 1922 in Guilford. She attended Graceland College and the University of Iowa. She earned a degree in mathematics and was the first woman at UI to take engineering physics.

A lifelong member of the RLDS church, she will be buried in Guilford, next to her parents.

Cards of condolence may be sent in care of Charles Wehrmacher, 2421 Cedar Heights Drive, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in person celebrations at this time.

Berdella requested that any memorials be offered to your favorite charity in her name.

Arrangements Price Funeral Home, Maryville, pricefuneralhome.com.