Recently at the Maryville Public Library, Debbie Bennett with the University of Missouri Extension presented “Eating on a Budget,” a program about nutrition and shared some ways to create meals that are good for health and budget. She also spoke about a customizable soup recipe and participants were able to try the healthy soup.

The February program, “Early Bird Gardening Class” was held Friday, February 7. Tim Janousek from The Plant House was the guest speaker.