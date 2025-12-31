US Representative Sam Graves has announced United States Military Service Academy nominations for students in Missouri’s Sixth Congressional District.

Each year, congress members are tasked with selecting qualified students from their respective districts to attend one of America’s prestigious military academies.

Within Nodaway County, Benjamin Jaster, a Maryville High School senior, chose the Merchant Marine Academy while Andrew Lager, a Jefferson High School senior, selected either the Military Academy or the Merchant Marine Academy.

“One of the greatest honors I have as the Congressman for North Missouri is nominating highly qualified students to our nation’s military service academies,” said Graves, who notified each student by phone of their nomination. “These young men and women are among the best and brightest. They’ve gone above and beyond in their academics and have already demonstrated outstanding leadership in their school and communities. They will undoubtedly make North Missouri proud.”