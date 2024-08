The friends and family of Jennie Frame are hosting a benefit for the family since the loss of their home due to a fire on July 31.

There will be a freewill donation spaghetti supper starting at 4 pm, Saturday, August 24 at the Burlington Jct. American Legion. There will also be a silent auction with a live auction starting at 6 pm.

To donate items for the auctions or to give monetary donations, contact Amanda Wynn at 660.215.8639.