A benefit for Linda LaMaster will be from noon to 2 pm, Sunday, October 6 at the Guilford Community Center in Guilford.

LaMaster is fighting cancer, a condition she has had for several years. This benefit is to give her a pick-me-up and provide support for her.

Chili or soup along with a dessert will be served for a freewill donation. There is also a silent auction. All proceeds will go to Linda and her husband, Dwayne.