After more than two years closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in Clyde, have reopened their monastery doors to the public for daily Mass.

The monastery is now open to guests to join the Sisters for Mass with the following schedule: 8:30 am on Sundays and Solemnities, 7:30 am, Monday through Friday, and 8 am on Saturdays.

Guests are asked to respect masking and social distancing guidelines to help protect immuno-compromised Sisters and fellow visitors. Guests must wear a mask if they are not fully vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19. All conversations will take place outside the Adoration Chapel in order to respect silence in the chapel, and guests must sit in the back pews or rear stall sections to respect social distancing.

At this time, the gift shop and additional prayer services are not open to the public. For more information, please call 660.944.2221.