Ben George Barger, 71, Maryville, died Monday, August 11, 2025, at his home in Maryville.

He was born October 24, 1953, in Kansas City, to Duane “Bud” and Lola Lyle Barger. He graduated from Northeast Nodaway High School, Ravenwood, and received his BS in English from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On December 31, 1981, he married Brenda Downing. She preceded him in death on December 16, 2019.

Mr. Barger worked in the quality control lab at the Energizer Battery plant in Maryville for 22 years.

He attended worship services at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Mr. Barger’s body has been cremated. Memorial services will be held at 10 am, Saturday, August 16 at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 am prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

Memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org.

Arrangements are under the care of Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.