The Northwest Missouri Beebusters monthly meeting is from 7 to 9 pm, Monday, September 9 at the Nodaway County Ambulance building, 103 Carefree Drive, Maryville. Anyone who is interested in bees is welcome to attend. If you are currently keeping bees, bring a sample of your honey for taste-testing among the members. For more information, visit the Facebook page, Northwest Missouri Beebusters.