The Missouri State Beekeepers Association will hold its 2022 Spring Conference on March 11 and 12 at the Truman State University Student Union building, 901 South Franklin Street, Kirksville. The conference is both in person and online. Register at mostatebeekeepers.org.

The March Beebusters meeting will be from 7 to 9 pm, Monday, March 14 at the Laura Street Baptist Church, 120 South Laura, Maryville.