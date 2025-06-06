By Morgan Guyer

The pitcher/catcher duo of Northwest Missouri State University Graduate Student Jaren Guck and Junior Parker Griffith was on full display during the St. Joseph Mustangs 11-1 win over Nevada on May 31.

The Saturday night game was highlighted by being the annual Northwest Night at the Mustangs with lots of audience engagement fun activities.

Guck started the game on the mound, and pitched four innings, giving up just the one run and striking out 10 batters on his way to getting the win. Griffith was hot from the plate, driving in one run on two hits, and adding a run himself. Griffith currently has four RBIs on the season, as the Mustangs sit at 3-0 on the year.

Senior Andrew Clark is the other Bearcat baseball player currently playing for St. Joe. He pitched one inning of relief and struck out two batters during the home opening 11-0 win over Nemo Craze on May 28.

Since 2011 the Mustangs have hosted Northwest Night, and this year gave Mike Johnson the opportunity to throw out the first pitch. Johnson, a Northwest alumni, serves as the university’s vice president of university advancement, and executive director of the Northwest Foundation Inc. Elizabeth Cline, a Northwest alumni and the university’s alumni relations and communications specialist sang the National Anthem.