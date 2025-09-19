By Morgan Guyer

The Northwest Missouri State Football Team took down Texas A&M-Kingsville 49-20 September 13 with 646 yards of total offense.

Both teams swapped touchdowns in the first quarter, before the Bearcats opened up a 21-7 lead heading into halftime. Northwest added another score straight out of the break to go up by three scores. The Javelinas would respond in the third quarter however, eventually cutting the lead to 20-28 early in the fourth quarter. The Bearcats then scored touchdowns on three straight drives to seal the victory in the first game in front of the home faithful.

The Bearcat offense utilized their two-headed attack at quarterback, with Senior Chris Ruhnke throwing for 229 yards and four scores, while Redshirt Freshman Zechariah Owens added 112 yards in the air and two touchdowns on the ground. Senior Dominic Myers led the Bearcats on the ground with 152 yards on just 10 rushes and a touchdown, including a 60-yard carry. Redshirt Freshman Quincy Torry added 117 yards rushing as well.

The Bearcat defense forced three turnovers on the afternoon, including an interception from Senior Carter Edwards.

Northwest has now wrapped up their non-conference games and will travel to Joplin Saturday, September 20 to face off against MIAA foe Missouri Southern. They return home September 27 for Family Weekend against Central Oklahoma.