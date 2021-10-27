Northwest Missouri State University’s annual Homecoming celebration returns as “Bearcats Remember When,” October 22 through 30, with activities and events planned for students, employees, alumni and friends of the university.

The celebration begins Friday, October 22, with the hanging of the banners at the JW Jones Student Union and concludes Saturday, October 30, with the Homecoming football game. Highlights include the Homecoming parade, Bell of ’48 ringing, Variety Show, International Flag Raising Ceremony and the Golden Years Reunion for the Classes of 1970 and 1971.

Details about all Homecoming activities, including participant entry forms, are available at nwmissouri.edu/getinvolved/ homecoming, or by contacting 660.562.1226 or homecmg@nwmissouri.edu. All entry fees are due at 5 pm, Friday, October 22.

Northwest’s 2021 Homecoming Executive Board consists of Rylie Goeders, a senior business management and marketing major from Story City, IA; Bailee Urban, a senior therapeutic recreation major with a minor in Spanish from Elkhorn, NE; Rebecca Danforth, a sophomore applied health exercise science major from Kansas City; and Amberlea Auffert, a marketing, business management and management information systems with an emphasis in web development major from Maryville.

Homecoming Parade

The annual homecoming parade begins at 9 am, Saturday, October 30, at the corner of Ray and College avenues. The parade moves east on Fourth Street and concludes at the corner of Fourth and Main streets. It traditionally features more than 100 entries, including bands and floats sponsored by campus and community organizations and businesses.

Additionally, Northwest alumni are invited to the Homecoming Welcome prior to the parade at 8 am, Saturday, October 30, at the Michael L. Faust Center for Alumni & Friends. Classes of 1976, 1981, 1986, 1991, 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016 are encouraged to visit the Faust Center or the Bearcat Zone to pick up their commemorative Homecoming button and reunion year ribbon.

Athletic events

The annual M-Club Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is at 6:30 pm, Friday, October 29, in the JW Jones Student Union Ballroom. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased by calling 660.562.1977.

The Bearcat football team will face the University of Nebraska at Kearney in the annual Homecoming football game, beginning at 2 pm, Saturday, October 30, at Bearcat Stadium.

All fans are invited to the Bearcat Zone, beginning at 11:30 am, Saturday, at the Raymond J. Courter College Park Pavilion, to enjoy tailgate activities before the football game. Admission to the Bearcat Zone is free, and a meal is available to purchase.

Other Bearcat athletics contests during the week include the soccer team welcoming Newman at 1 pm, Sunday, October 24, at Bearcat Pitch, and the volleyball team plays at 6 pm, Friday, October 29, and Saturday, October 30, at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse for matches against Fort Hays and Nebraska-Kearney.

Other activities and entertainment

Other activities throughout Homecoming week include the annual canned art contest, a photo contest, a blood drive and the Homecoming Variety Show.

Student organizations will compete in the 14th Annual Donation Creation Contest formerly known as the Canned Art Contest Sunday, October 24, in the Student Union. The displays will remain in the Student Union until Sunday, October 31, and canned items used during the contest are donated to The Ministry Center. Individuals also may vote for the People’s Choice Award by leaving canned goods at their favorite display; those cans will be donated to Northwest’s Pay it Forward Food Pantry.

University offices are invited to participate in an Office and Department Photo Contest. Each department has the opportunity to submit a photo displaying their Homecoming spirit. Entries are posted on social media, and the photo that receives the most “likes” will win a $100 prize. Submissions are due Thursday, October 21, and voting ends at 5 pm, Wednesday, October 27. To register, contact HOCOPR@nwmissouri.edu.

The Homecoming Committee and Student Senate are collaborating to host Northwest’s annual fall blood drive, October 26 to 28, from 11 am to 4:30 pm daily, in the Tower View Room. The Northwest community is invited to give blood or a monetary donation to a local philanthropy. Additionally, student organizations will compete to raise units of blood and money as part of the overall Homecoming competition.

The Homecoming Variety Show is 7 pm, Friday, October 29, in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building and features an array of individuals and student organizations performing skits and musical acts. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased online.

The Homecoming King and Queen will be announced at the conclusion of the Friday Variety Show. Voting for Homecoming royalty through CatPAWS ends at midnight on October 27.

Walkout Day, the Northwest tradition of canceling all classes during the Friday of Homecoming week, is Friday, October 29. Walkout Day activities include the International Flag Raising Ceremony at 1 pm at the Joyce and Harvey White International Plaza.

Northwest invites families for trick-or-treating in residence halls

Area children and their families are invited to trick-or-treat in Northwest Missouri State University residence halls from 6 to 8 pm, Tuesday, October 26.

Families should begin at Hudson and Perrin halls, located on University Drive just north of the campus’ main entrance on Fourth Street, or The Station, located on Northwest Drive adjacent to the high-rise residence halls, to receive maps and listings of participating residential rooms.

The event is a long-standing Northwest tradition, sponsored by Northwest’s Residence Hall Association. All participants must follow Northwest’s COVID-19 mitigation measures, which include wearing face coverings indoors.

“This event has been a great partnership between Northwest and the city for years,” Michael Miller, assistant director of Residential Life, said. “It provides a safe place for children to trick-or-treat and gives on-campus students a chance to engage and be involved with our local community.”

Northwest students who are interested in participating must sign up at their residence hall’s front desk. Students are encouraged to decorate their doors and rooms and dress in costumes. Students must provide their own candy.