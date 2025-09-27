By Morgan Guyer

The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat Football squad will be back home September 27 to face off against 15th ranked Central Oklahoma for Family Weekend.

The Bearcats are riding some momentum into the weekend, having won three straight since their opening game loss at Minnesota State – Mankato, including two conference wins. The Bronchos also dropped their opening game of the season, but have rattled off two close wins against Pittsburg State and Washburn to remain undefeated in conference play. The winner on Saturday will jump to the top of the MIAA standings.

Through four games, Northwest is the top scoring offense and top scoring defense in the MIAA, averaging 29.5 points per game on offense, and allowing just 19.8 points per game on defense. The Bearcats have gotten the running game going, averaging 220.8 yards per contest so far this year. The offense will once again rely on Senior Chris Ruhnke and Redshirt Freshman Zechariah Owens behind the center. Ruhnke is currently third in the MIAA in passing efficiency, and second in passing touchdowns, while Owens leads the team with three rushing touchdowns and has added a dual threat to the quarterback position.

Northwest will look to avenge last year’s 48-20 loss in Edmond, Ok. They are a perfect 6-0 against the Bronchos at home since they joined the MIAA, and own an 11-5 all-time series lead.

With September being National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the Bearcat players will be wearing number 988 on their helmets, the suicide and crisis lifeline number that offers free and confidential support for anyone in emotional distress, 24 hours a day.

The Bearcats will have a bye week next, and then travel to Warrensburg October 11 to face off against Central Missouri, before returning home to play Fort Hays State October 18.