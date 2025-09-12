By Morgan Guyer

The Bearcat Football team will get their first chance to play in front of the home faithful, hosting Texas A&M-Kingsville September 13.

The Bearcats captured the first win of the Head Coach John McMenamin era, dominating Washburn 34-7 September 6. Northwest used a balanced attack on offense, throwing for 249 yards, and rushing for 246. Senior Chris Ruhnke and Redshirt Freshman Zechariah Owens both took snaps under center for the Bearcats. Ruhnke threw for 190 yards and a score, while Owens threw two touchdowns and was the leading rusher with 77 yards. Senior Dominic Myers and Redshirt Freshman Quincy Owens both scored touchdowns on the ground, and totalled 51 and 50 yards respectively. Myers also added 61 yards receiving and a touchdown.

The Bearcat defense showed their strength as well, holding Washburn to just 143 yards of total offense, forcing two turnovers and adding seven sacks.

The team now turns their sights to non-conference with the Javelinas coming to town. Northwest holds a 3-1 record over Texas A&M-Kingsville all time, with the last meeting in 2010 ending in a Bearcat victory. The Javelinas opened their season with a 60-12 win over Lincoln, CA.

Saturday marks Military Appreciation Day at Bearcat Stadium. All current and former military personnel will receive free admission with a military ID. Kick-off is set for 1:30 pm.