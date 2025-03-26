By Morgan Guyer

The Northwest Missouri State Indoor Track and Field Teams wrapped up the three day NCAA Division II Indoor Championships during March 13-15 in Indianapolis, IN.

The following impressive showings at the MIAA Championships where both the men and women finished second as a team, the Bearcats were able to send 18 athletes to compete in Indianapolis.

The men earned their highest team finish since 1987, placing fifth overall with 30 points. The women scored four points to finish 36th as a team.

On the men’s side, Junior Dominic Sedlacek secured a fifth place finish in the 60m, clocking a time of 6.70. Junior Riley Witt finished in seventh place in the mile with a time of 4:06. In the 3000m, Senior Grant Bradley finished 8th with a time of 8:00.62, while Junior Drew Atkins ran a time of 8:14.06 to finish 16th.

The 4×400 team of Prince Griffin, Logan Arellano, Keith Griffin III and Truman Hare broke the school record with a time of 3:08.18 to finish third, now the fifth fastest time in Division II history. The distance medley team of Witt, Bradley, Arellano and Maxime Touron also broke a school record, running a time of 9:33.06 to finish second. Hare also finished fourth in the 400m with a time of 47.10. In the 800m, Senior Touron ran a time of 1:49.76 to finish fifth. The times outside of Atkins in the mile were good enough for first team All-American honors.

On the women’s side, the 4×400 squad of Chloe Saenz, Jadyn Barnes, Anjelena Carder and Melanie Roland ran a season best 3:41.09 to secure a fifth place finish and first team All-American honors. Junior Melanie Roland finished ninth overall in the 400m, while Senior Saenz finished 12th to earn second team All-American honors.