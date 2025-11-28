By Morgan Guyer

The Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat Football squad saw their season come to an end in Searcy, AR, losing 16-38 to Harding in the first round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

It was a battle between the trenches for all 60 minutes, as both teams were content to keep the ball on the ground. Harding led the way with 427 yards rushing, with just 48 passing yards. The Bearcats had 253 yards on the ground, and 78 in the air. The Bisons ability to run the ball helped them have a time of possession of 43.17.

The Bearcats went behind 17-0 early in the second quarter, but were able to get on the board with a 75-yard score from Redshirt Freshman Quincy Torry, who ended the game with 116 yards. Harding would respond with a 90 yard touchdown drive, and took a 24-10 halftime lead after a Bearcat field goal to end the second quarter.

It was more of the same in the second half, as the Bisons scored two more touchdowns to go up 38-10. Sophomore Te-Shaun Porter added the final score of the season for Northwest, taking a 65-yard rush to the endzone.

Head Coach John McMenamin ends his first year at the helm with a 9-3 record and a share of the MIAA title. He was also awarded the MIAA Coach of the Year, making him the fourth Bearcat coach to earn that accolade. Senior Clayton Power was named the MIAA Defensive Lineman of the Year, and Redshirt Freshman Zechariah Owens earned MIAA Co-Freshman of the year. In total, the Bearcats had 23 all-MIAA honorees.