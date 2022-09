The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat Football Team started the season with a victory September 1, beating Fort Hays State, 33-19, in front of 5,700+ people in Bearcat Stadium, where they have now won 13 in a row.

Junior quarterback Mike Hohensee gets the edge with the help of junior center Mitch Goff. Hohensee went 14-18 passing for 95 yards and a touchdown, and he added 22 yards rushing as well.