By Morgan Guyer

As the regular season draws to a close, the Northwest Missouri State Women’s Soccer Team will begin preparation for the first round of the MIAA Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament.

The quarterfinals are set for November 9 on the campuses of the four highest seeds, before moving to the Striker Sports Complex in Wichita, KS, for the semifinals November 13, and championship match November 14. The Bearcats are currently ranked fourth in the conference with a 7-3-1 MIAA record, and an overall record of 10-5-1.

Northwest is one of 10 teams in the NCAA Division II Central Region listed for consideration to the NCAA Tournament, along with conference foes Pittsburg, Washburn, Missouri Western and Central Missouri. Eight teams from the region will be selected to compete in the NCAA Tournament following the conclusion of conference tournaments.

The Bearcats are coming off a 0-0 tie at Emporia State November 2, and a 0-2 loss against 19th ranked Washburn at Bearcat Pitch October 31. Northwest held strong for the first half against Washburn, but the Ichabods proved to be too much on the day, scoring two goals in the second half to secure the victory. Senior Goalkeeper Lily Ellis was busy between the posts, recording four saves while facing 14 shots over the course of the game.